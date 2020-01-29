Issues of highways dominate panel meeting in Udupi

The issues of two national highways dominated the District Development and Monitoring Committee meeting, chaired by Shobha Karandlaje, MP, here on Wednesday.

Replying to queries by Ms. Karandlaje on the status of the construction of Malpe-Tirthahalli National Highway 169A, an officer, from the National Highways Division of the Public Works Department, said that land acquisition for 1km land at Parkala here was in its final stages and a gazette notification will be published soon. The work would start a month after the publication.

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. had still not approved the design for the construction of a railway overbridge at Indrali here. If the approval was given, the construction of the overbridge could be taken up. The land acquisition for the stretch from Malpe to Karavali Junction here was yet to be taken up, he said.

Approval had been given for construction of a bridge at Perdoor. The Union Ministry of National Highways was yet to give its nod to the ₹200-crore package for constructing a concrete road on the Parkala-Shivapura stretch of NH 169A, he said.

Ms. Karandlaje directed Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha to resolve the land acquisition problem for widening the Malpe-Karavali Junction stretch of NH 169A here.

The fishermen had been demanding a four-lane highway as a lot of trucks carried fish from the Malpe harbour and also a lot of vehicles moved to the Malpe beach, she said.

Ms. Karandlaje expressed her dissatisfaction at the slow pace of construction of the flyover at Shastri Circle in Kundapur and the widening work of NH66 at Padubidri.

An officer for NH 66 informed the meeting that the construction of the flyover would be completed by the end of April and the construction of a bridge and service roads at Padubidri will be completed by March-end.

Ms. Karandlaje said that Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt. Ltd. had again extended its deadline for completing the works.

“In that case, stop the collection of toll on March 31. The toll collection should be done only after completion of the works,” she said.