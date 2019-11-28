Issue of sand extraction dominates Udupi ZP meeting

The issue of sand extraction dominated the general body meeting of the zilla panchayat (ZP) here on Wednesday.

Raising the issue, Babu Shetty, member, said that a lot of fraud was involved in extraction of sand in the district especially in the Kundapur region.

While the authorities insisted on the installation of GPS equipments on the boats in Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas, there was no such insistence on the boats in the non-CRZ areas. No tokens were being given for collection of sand, he said.

The sand extractors were giving sand to those whom they wanted. But the needy persons, especially the poor were not getting it. Sand was being clandestinely taken in trucks from the river banks instead of stockyard during nights. While the receipts were being drawn for ₹6,500 per truckload, it was actually being sold for ₹9,000 per truckload. The permit holders for removing sand had hired goons to control people, he said.

Janardhan Tonse, member, said that the previous system of stocking the sand with the Public Works Department (PWD) and then selling it to them at PWD offices was transparent and ensured that all especially the poor got the sand. It had also ensured that sand was available for government housing schemes such as Basava Vasati, he said.

Mr. Shetty said that though the administration had given permits to all 170 permit holders, not all of them were extracting sand. When there was no sand in some rivers, what was the need to issue permits to remove it, he questioned.

Mr. Tonse said that permit holders from Kundapur and Byndoor region had been allowed to extract sand in Udupi taluk. With the result, sand was being removed recklessly from the rivers and this had also damaged roads in many villages, he said.

Marali Pratap Hegde, member, said that permit holders from Kundapur and Byndoor, if they had applied properly, could not be stopped from extracting sand. There was more demand for sand and less supply. Hence, the problem of sand shortage would continue till there was enough supply. But the Department of Mines and Geology should remove those permit holders, who were not extracting sand, from its list, he said.

Ranji Naik, senior geologist, said that that the Department had followed all rules in giving permits to the 170 permit holders. The extraction of sand and related activities were being monitored by the seven-member District Sand Monitoring Committee, he said.