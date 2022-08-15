Issue about Savarkar being raised to disturb peace: Sunil Kumar

August 15, 2022

Minister for Power and Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar on Monday said raising doubts over contribution of Veer Damodar Savarkar is akin to questioning the whole freedom movement.

Reacting to the demand by Popular Front of India for removal of portraits of Savarkar installed in public places in different parts of the State, Mr. Kumar said there was no question of removing portraits of Savarkar, who has devoted his life for the freedom struggle. “There is no question of agreeing to the demand and removing portraits of Savarkar,” he said.

The PFI, he alleged, was blowing small issues out of proportion and trying to create unrest in the State. The State government will effectively deal with such forces and ensure peace. Police will take necessary action on the assault of a person in Shivamogga, he said.

