ISRO Chairman to deliver NIT-K convocation address

As many as 1,681 candidates will be awarded degrees at the 19th annual convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT-K), Surathkal, on Saturday.

The convocation will be conducted in the virtual mode at 11 a.m. Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan will be the chief guest. And, Department of Space Secretary and ISRO Chairman K. Sivan will deliver the convocation address.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, director of the institute K. Umamaheshwar Rao said that the candidates to be graduated will include 120 Ph.D, 766 post0graduate and 795 B.Tech students.

“The institute will confer Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) degree for the first time to its highly distinguished alumnus, now District Magistrate of Gautham Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, and a silver medallist at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics, Suhas L. Yathiraj, during the convocation,” he said. Mr. Rao said that nine B.Tech students and 30 post-graduate students will receive gold medals.

He said that in addition to the nine existing B.Tech programmes, a newly added B.Tech programme in Artificial Intelligence will commence in the academic Year 2021-22, to keep pace with the growing national and international demands.

The NIT-K has introduced admissions to M.Tech, M.Sc, MBA and MCA and to post-doctoral programme through self-financed mode in 2021-22, he said.

Mr. Rao said that even with the pandemic, the institute continued to complete its academic activities as per schedule through Integrated Resource and Information System (IRIS), a MIS platform developed in-house using open source by the faculty and staff to cater the need of sharing information across the different stakeholders.

“It has undoubtedly eased our way into the prevailing virtual environment, catering to more than 6,000 students located in India and abroad,” he said.

He said that 278 reputed companies visited the campus providing placements for students in different disciplines during 2020-21. “More than 92% of our undergraduate students and 55% of post-graduate students have been placed in prominent organisations through campus recruitment,” he said.

NIT-K celebrated its diamond jubilee during the academic year 2019-20.