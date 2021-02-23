Mangaluru

ISPRL: Pay enhanced relief to land losers, says Shobha

Shobha Karandlaje, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP, on Monday directed officials concerned to offer maximum permissible compensation to land losers for the second phase of Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve (ISPRL) crude storage facility at Padur in Udupi district.

Chairing a meeting of land acquisition affected persons and ISPRL officials in Udupi, Ms. Karandlaje said the revised land acquisition norms of the Union government should be applied for acquiring 210 acres of land for the second phase of the project.

The MP said the ISPRL project has been one of the critical projects of the country wherein over 410 million barrels of crude could be stored.

She said ISPRL should ensure houses were not damaged during extension work even as no harm should be caused to the 800-year-old Jain Basadi.

