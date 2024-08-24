ISKCON’s Radha Govinda Temple to celebrate Sri Krishna Janmashtami from August 25

The newly built Radha Govinda Temple of ISKCON at Kodikere, near Kulai in Mangaluru will celebrate Sri Krishna Janmashtami from August 25 to August 28 through various programmes, according to Nishtha Das, president of the temple.

The temple was inaugurated on August 19.

He said in a release on Saturday, August 24, that quiz, Krishna Vesha, shloka recitation, and drawing competitions for children will be conducted on August 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 26 with the grand abhisheka and special arati at midnight. The Srila Prabhupada, founder Acharya of ISKCON, Vyasa Pooja will be performed on August 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The ratha yatra will be taken out on August 28 from 3 p.m. Prasadm will be served on all days, he said.

A free bus facility has been arranged from Kulai Honnakatte Junction (on NH 66) to the temple (Kodikere) and back on those days from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The bus facility is available till mid night on August 26.

Temple built by teaching Gita

He said that the temple was built entirely by donations from students who participated in ISKCON’s online Bhagavad Gita courses. It launched the ‘Understand Gita in 18 Days’ online course during the pandemic in June 2020.

It attracted nearly one million participants worldwide in English and 12 other regional languages.

The courses were offered free of cost. “Thanks to the overwhelming support from our online students. We were able to purchase land in Kulai and construct the temple,” he said.

The temple is spread over 1.5 acres and features a variety of facilities including a grand temple hall, an Annadana hall, an air-conditioned auditorium, seminar halls, a Brahmachari ashram, dormitories, guest rooms, a library and a book shop.

Additionally, the temple will house an open-air auditorium, Govinda’s Restaurant, Kalyani (temple pond), Gita College, where devotees can study the Bhagavad Gita in a dedicated, offline setting.

The construction of Gita College has begun, he said.