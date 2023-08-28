ISKCON Mangaluru to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami on Sept. 6 and 7

August 28, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

ISKCON Mangaluru will organise the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at the teple premises at PVS Kalakunj, Kodialbail, on September 6 and 7.

The society will also organise cultural competitions for schoolchildren on September 2 and 3, including Bharatanatyam, essay writing, bhajans, Krishna vesha and drawing competitions, said ISKCON Mangaluru president Gunakara Rama Dasa.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said 50 residents of two orphanage schools are invited for the celebrations and be given special prasadam and gifts.

Mr. Rama Dasa said on September 6 and 7, special decorations in the morning, rajbogh aarati in the noon, bhajans and keertans, abhisheka in the evening will be done. Mahaabhisheka at 9 p.m. and Mahamangalaarati at midnight on September 7 will be the main attractions.

Special Raksha Bandhan from Mathura will be presented to all devotees attending the celebrations. Devotees may offer prayers, pujas and perform special ashtottara seva on these days and receive prasadam and bhojana. Devotees may also offer fruits, flowers, coconut and tulasi for the celebrations, he said.

Society secretary Sanandana Dasa and others were present.