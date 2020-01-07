Ishapriya Tirtha will ascend Paryaya Peetha: Vishwapriya Tirtha

Vishwapriya Tirtha Swami of Admar Mutt on Monday announced that Ishapriya Tirtha Swami, junior seer of Admar Mutt, would ascend the Paryaya Peetha or Sarvajna Peetha at the 800-year-old Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple here on January 18.

Addressing presspersons at the Admar Moola Mutt here, Vishwapriya Tirtha, senior seer of Admar Mutt, said that his predecessor, late Vibudesha Tirtha Swami had ascended the Paryaya Peetha twice — in 1956-58 and 1972-74.

Instead of ascending the Paryaya Peetha the third time, Vibudesha Tirtha had directed him to ascend the Paryaya Peetha. Accordingly, he ascended the Paryaya Peetha twice — in 1988-90 and 2004-2006.

He wanted to continue the same tradition of his predecessor and had decided that his junior, Ishapriya Tirtha Swami, would ascend the Paryaya Peetha on January 18 this year. The junior seer was not ready to ascend the Paryaya Peetha, but he had tried to persuade him.

“When he was unrelenting, I finally told that this is my order and he relented and agreed to ascend the Paryaya Peetha,” Vishwapriya Tirtha said.

Replying to a query, Vishwapriya Tirtha said that he would not participate in the Pura Pravesha procession on January 8. Ishapriya Tirtha would do the Pura Pravesha.

He (Vishwapriya Tirtha) would not participate in the Paryaya procession or the traditional Paryaya Durbar function which would be held at Badagumalige on January 18. “But I may participate in the public Paryaya Durbar in the afternoon of January 18,” he said.

While the seer who ascended the Paryaya Peetha had to compulsorily do the Avasara Sanakadi Puje, Mahapuje and Chamara Seve, he would perform the other pujas whenever he was in Udupi (sixteen pujas have to be performed to Lord Krishna daily).

He would continue supervising the educational institutions run by the Admar Mutt Education Council across the country. He would give religious discourses, whenever he was in Udupi, Vishwapriya Tirtha Swami said.

Ishapriya Tirtha Swami, a BE in Mechanical Engineering, who was initiated into the monastic order in July 2014, said that he would follow the orders of Vishwapriya Tirtha on ascension to the Paryaya Peetha. To a query, he said that the seers of the Ashta Mutts would be carried in palanquins during the Paryaya procession on January 18 as it represented the faith the devotees had in the Lord.