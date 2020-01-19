Ishapriya Tirtha ascends Paryaya Peetha

Ishapriya Tirtha Swami, junior seer of Admar Mutt, ascended the Paryaya Peetha, also called the Sarvajna Peetha, at Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple here on Saturday. It will be his first Paryaya. The present Paryaya (2020-22) is the 250th Paryaya since the biennial Paryaya system began in 1522.

Ishapriya Tirtha’s ascension gives him the rights to worship Lord Krishna and manage the affairs of the Krishna Mutt/Temple for the next two years.

The idol of Lord Krishna was installed at the temple here by the exponent of Dwaita philosophy Sri Madhwacharaya about 800 years ago. The seers of Ashta Mutts propagate the Dwaita philosophy.

Ishapriya Tirtha went to Danda Tirtha near Kaup, about 12 kilometres from Udupi, and had a dip there at 1.20 a.m. He arrived at Jodu Katte here at 1.50 a.m., where he was welcomed by a large number of devotees and a grand procession began from Jodu Katte.

The devotees carried the presiding deity of the Palimar Mutt – Chaturbhuja Kaliyamardana Krishna in a palanquin. The seers of the Ashta Mutts sat in palanquins and followed the chief deity, with Ishapriya Tirtha leading them. These included Vidyasagara Tirtha Swami of Krishnapur Mutt, Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt, Vidyavallabha Tirtha Swami of Kaniyur Mutt, and Vishwavallabha Tirtha Swami of Sode Mutt.

After having a darshan of Lord Krishna through the Kanakana Kindi at 4.50 a.m., Ishapriya Tirtha offered prayers at the Chandramouleshwara and Ananteshwara temples. He then came to the entrance of the Sri Krishna Temple, where he was welcomed by the outgoing Paryaya seer, Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Palimar Mutt.

Both seers entered the temple and offered prayers to Lord Krishna and Lord Hanuman. Then Vidyadeesha Tirtha, who completed his second Paryaya, handed over the Akshaya patre and sattuga (vessel and ladle dating back to the times of Sri Madhwacharya) and the keys to the sanctum sanctorum to Ishapriya Tirtha, marking the formal transfer of authority from one Mutt to another, to Vishwapriya Tirtha Swami, senior seer of Admar Mutt, who then handed it over to Ishapriya Tirtha Swami.

Ishapriya Tirtha ascended the Peetha at 5.57 a.m. The seers of other Ashta Mutts were later felicitated at Badagu Malige.