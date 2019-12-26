‘Is appeasing certain sections of society Congress’ priority?’

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada district Kota Srinivas Poojary said here on Thursday that senior Congress leaders speaking on Mangaluru violence should introspect whether their priority was “appeasing certain sections of society” or “cooperating to restore normality in the city.”

Speaking at a press conference, Mr. Poojary asked whether the Congress leaders would justify the action of the crowd that “broke open a door and a portion of the wall of an arms storage unit in Bunder on December 19.” The crowd even tried to snatch away the arms, the Minister claimed.

He said he did not understand how the Congress leaders defended the persons who masked their face while pelting stones at the police.

Mr. Poojary said that as the district in-charge Minister, he did not want to aggravate the situation by reacting to statements made by Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, Dinesh Gundu Rao, and U.T. Khader.

“My immediate priority is to restore normality and peace by dousing tension and not by adding fuel to the fire,” he said.

Asked whether the government would take any action against police officials who were responsible for opening fire and killing two persons, the Minister said that “no hasty decision would be taken”.

CID probe

He said that inquiries would be conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department and a magistrate, and the government would wait till it is completed. Referring to the police opening fire, he said that they took decisions depending on the situation to bring law and order under control. In such situations, they also consulted their seniors, he said.