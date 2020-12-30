Irregular water supply issue dominates CMC meeting

Udupi City Municipal Council in session on Tuesday.

MANGALURU

30 December 2020 10:05 IST

Complaints over irregular drinking water supply dominated the meeting of Udupi City Municipal council on Tuesday.

Councillor from Kunjibettu ward Girish Anchan who raised the matter said that some places in his ward are being supplied water for only six hours against round-the-clock supply of water promised by the city municipality. Saralebettu ward councillor Vijayalakshmi said that about 50 houses in her ward were facing the issue of irregular water supply.

In his response, Assistant Executive Engineer Mohan Raj said that his section would look into the distribution issues as Baje and Shiroor dams which supply water to the city have enough storage.

Advertising

Advertising

Some members said that the pumping capacity from Shiroor dam should be increased to have regular water supply in the city.

Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat said that some people from outside the jurisdiction of the municipality are dumping garbage in the city. Hence, the municipality should discuss the matter with the zilla panchayat chief executive officer to prevent it and to have solid waste management plans in the adjacent villages. The gram panchayats should have their own solid waste management systems.

Councillor Krishna Rao Kodancha said that littering of waste on the road should be stopped to overcome the street dog menace in the city. People indulging in such acts should be penalised. The municipality’s sterilisation programme to reduce the number of street dogs appears to have had little impact, he said.