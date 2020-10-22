‘Involve religious leaders in work to stop falling female child sex ratio’

‘Join hands with govt. to create favourable environment for girls’

Work to arrest falling female child sex ratio in Dakshina Kannada will succeed if religious leaders are involved in the programme, said Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the “Beti Bachavo Beti Padavo” programme, Dr. Shetty said that it was sad that female child sex ratio in the district, which is known for its literacy, continues to be poor.

For every 1,000 male children, the number of female children stood at 931 in 2019-20.

It was at 950 in the previous year. Dakshina Kannada, Yadgir, Haveri and Gadag are among those districts where female child sex ratio is poor in the State.

Dr. Shetty said that religious leaders should come forward and work with the government in creating a favourable environment for girls.

These leaders should sensitise people about the place girls have in society. Respecting women should become a norm in society.

“We should act fast and stop this downward trend of female child sex ratio,” he said.

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat president Meenakshi Shantigodu also spoke. Mayor Diwakar participated.

The Department of Women and Child Welfare organised the programme. As many as 17 girls who have scored good marks in the SSLC examination were felicitated. Headmasters of government schools that have recorded 100 % pass in the SSLC examination and a headmaster of a girl-child friendly school were felicitated.

Panchayat Development Officers from five panchayats each from Mangaluru, Belthangady, Sullia, Puttur and Belthangady taluks that have good girl child sex ratio were honoured.