Invitation to RSS leader opposed

March 29, 2022 22:31 IST

Mangaluru University has invited Kalladkka Prabhakar Bhat to inaugurate PG students council

Mangalore University inviting Kalladkka Prabhakara Bhat, RSS leader and also chairman, Vivekananda Vidyavardhaka Sangha, Puttur, to inaugurate a post-graduate students council of the university on its Mangalagangotri campus on Wednesday has led to a controversy with the Students Federation of India (SFI) and the Campus Front of India (CFI) opposing it.

In their statements, the two student unions have said that Mr. Bhat is known for making provocative speeches for dividing society rather than uniting people. Hence, inviting him to a campus programme is uncalled for, they said.

In a release on Tuesday, Vinith Devadiga, convener, SFI, Mangaluru, said that the Dakshina Kannada district administration should take suitable steps to ensure that Mr. Bhat did not participate in the function. The district administration has the onus to prevent students from falling in the trap of communalism.

He said that Mr. Bhat participating in the university function is likely to create mistrust among students and it is likely to divide the student community.

The SFI said that using government educational institutions in the coastal belt, communal organisations have been making efforts to polarise society for the last few days. They have been attempting to implement their communal agenda in schools and colleges. It started with the dress code issue involving hijab and saffron shawls. Cases have also been registered against some students in this connection.

The SFI said that some students have been deprived of their education. The recent developments have created a fear psychosis among students and their parents. In such a situation, the university has invited Mr. Bhat to its campus programme to join hands with the Sangh Parivar to polarise educational campus.

The convener said that the SFI condemned the action of Vice-Chancellor P. S. Yadapadithaya for allowing its Directorate of Students Welfare to invite Mr. Bhat to the programme. The district administration should take precautionary measures to ensure that peace on educational campus is not disturbed.

Meanwhile, the CFI, on Monday, submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor not to invite Mr. Bhat for the programme. It said that the academic atmosphere is likely to be disturbed due to Mr. Bhat’s impending visit to the campus.

The CFI said that it will take out a “university march” on Wednesday and stage a protest at the main entrance to the university at 9 a.m.