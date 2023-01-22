HamberMenu
Investors not interested in coastal Karnataka as BJP has sown the seeds of communalism, says D.K. Shivakumar

January 22, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala at Congress Prajadhawani Yatra in Mangaluru on Sunday.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala at Congress Prajadhawani Yatra in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar speaking in Mangaluru on Sunday.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar speaking in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala speaking at the Prajadhawani Yatre in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala speaking at the Prajadhawani Yatre in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) D. K. Shivakumar said on Sunday that none of the investors are coming forward to invest in coastal Karnataka as the BJP has sown the seeds of communalism in the belt.

Addressing the Prajadhwani Yatra of the Congress in Udupi he said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that a ₹10 lakh crore investment will come to Karnataka following Global Investors’ Meet held in November, 2022.

“But how much will be invested in coastal Karnataka? No one is ready as the BJP has been playing with the feelings of people,” he said.

Mr. Shivakumar asked the BJP leaders including Mr. Bommai, B.S. Yediyurappa, and Shobha Karandlaje to make it clear how much will be invested in coastal Karnataka.

Taking on the BJP further he said, ‘‘Heads of educational institutions have told me that now parents are not ready to admit their children here (in the coastal belt), because there is no safety due to communalism,’’ he said.

The KPCC president said that the BJP will not win more than 65 seats in the coming elections to the Assembly. “Now they are planning to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi for election campaigning, because people have lost faith in all their leaders,” he said.

The AICC general secretary and in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala speaking on the occasion said that the BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal himself had said that the post of Chief Minister in BJP is sold for ₹2,500 crore.

The BJP government in Karnataka is mired in corruption. The Contractors’ Association in Karnataka sent several letters to the Prime Minister complaining about 40% commission to clear bills for government projects in Karnataka. Yet no action was taken, he said.

Former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council B. K. Hariprsad, former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake and others spoke.

