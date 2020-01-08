Investors’ meet will be held in Udupi in February: Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai, Home Minister and Udupi in-charge Minister, said on Tuesday that an investors’ meet will be held here in February. Speaking to presspersons after chairing the tri-monthly Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting here, Mr. Bommai said that the investors from other places will be invited here to discuss how investment could be done to improve industrial progress of the district.

The Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) had been told to identify land it had in its bank to be used for industrial development, he said.

He said that there were a lot of vented dams in the district. There was a problem of who should do the work to remove silt work in these dams.

It had been decided that the Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) would do it at the gram panchayats, while the commissioners would do it in the urban areas. The executive officers of the taluk panchayats should supervise the work to remove silt in the gram panchayats, he said.

Nearly ₹90 lakh was expected from the sale of sand removed from these dams. This amount would be used again for removing silt.

There were some issues with regard to removal of sand in the non-coastal regulation zone (CRZ) areas.

A meeting would be held with the Ministers of Forests and Environment, and Mines and Geology in Bengaluru soon to thrash out this problem. The issues of quarries in deemed forests too would be taken up in the same meeting, he said.

With regard to housing for the poor, beneficiaries were getting funds for the houses sanctioned in 2018-19, while it was still pending for 2019-20. This matter would be taken up with the Housing Minister. As regards the Kisan Samman scheme, 1.39 lakh beneficiaries had been chosen in the district. They had been given second installment of money and some had even received the third installment. The fourth installment would be released soon, he said.

The progress of the Ganga Kalyana scheme was lackadaisical in the district. The District Administration had been directed to expedite the scheme.