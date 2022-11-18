  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Invenger Technologies receives two awards at IT Pride of Karnataka Award programme

November 18, 2022 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

Special Correspondent

City-based Invenger Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has won two top awards during the three-day IT Pride of Karnataka Awards Programme organised by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) at Bengaluru on Thursday.

Invenger Technologies won first place in the category “High growth in exports from ₹5 crore to a maximum of ₹100 crore,” category while its co-founder and director K. Vijaya Pai was recognised as the ‘Woman Entrepreneur of the Year’ in the IT sector, said a release.

Invenger Technologies Managing Director K. Sathyendra Pai, and his wife, Sadhana Sathyendra Pai, received the two awards from Minister for IT and BT C.N. Ashwath Narayan during the programme.

STPI’s Arvind Kumar, Shailendra Tyagi, IT Vision Group Chairman Chris Gopalakrishnan, IT BT Department Additional Chief Secretary E.V. Ramana Reddy, and Department Director Meena Nagaraja were present. Invenger’s CFO Prasanna Shenoy, CTO Ramraj, Development Head Manager Guru Prasad and others too were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.