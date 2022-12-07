  1. EPaper
International Volunteer Day observed in Mangaluru

The United Nations Volunteers India in association with the Department of Postgraduate Studies and Research in Social Work, St Aloysius College, and others organised a programme, ‘Solidarity Through Volunteering’, to mark the International Volunteer Day 2022 on Monday

December 07, 2022 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
B.M. Prasad, Commandant, 7th Battalion of Karnataka State Reserve Police, Dakshina Kannada, speaks at the International Volunteer Day 2022 programme organised by United Nations Volunteers India and others on Monday,

The United Nations Volunteers India in association with the Department of Postgraduate Studies and Research in Social Work, St Aloysius College, and others organised a programme, ‘Solidarity Through Volunteering’, to mark the International Volunteer Day 2022 on Monday.

B.M. Prasad, Commandant, 7th Battalion of Karnataka State Reserve Police, Dakshina Kannada, inaugurated the programme in the presence of St. Aloysius College Principal (in-charge) Denis Fernandes, UNV-District Youth Officer Raghuveer Souterpete, School of Social Work’s PG Studies HoD Shwetha Rasquinha and others at St. Aloysius College.

While UN Volunteers Country Coordinator Sushil Chaudhari delivered the keynote addres, Mr Souterpete briefed about the significance of the programme. A panel discussion was held by eminent personalities, including paper-seed enterpreneur Nithin Vas, environmentalist Jeeth Milan Roche, scholar Asha Albuquerque Pai, and UNV community mobiliser Lydia Annet Gonsalves. Centre for Integrated Learning Co-founder Srinivasan Nandagopal oderated the discussion.

Volunteers from various institutions and organisations were present for the programme.

