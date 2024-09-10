‘International swimming pool complex in Mangaluru can be a centre of excellence’

A coach and veteran swimmer of the coastal region said the Dakshina Kannada district administration should develop the new international swimming pool complex as the region’s centre for excellence in swimming.

The new complex has been built on the two-acre land by the Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. at a cost of around ₹25 crore. It has a 10-lane 50mx25m competition pool, a five-lane practice pool, and a kids pool on the second floor, while gymnasium, restrooms, and other facilities for swimmers are on the first floor.

It was inaugurated on November 24, 2023, and soon after handed over to the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYES). The construction agency is maintaining the three pools for three years. A local aquatic club is collecting ₹100 per person for an hour of swimming.

A former national swimming champion said there are two pools in Mangaluru and one in Puttur where most of the athletes of the region are being trained. The new complex is a huge one and it is ideal for use as the Centre for Excellence for the swimmers of the region.

“The coastal region has a rich resource of natural swimmers. The coach-turned-Deputy Director of Youth Services and Sports M.R. Mohite scouted stars of the region namely Jayaram Rao, Aithal and Sahanaz,” said the coach, who was at the 77th senior national swimming championship, which is under way at the new complex.

The coach said the district stadium committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner has to work out ways to meet expenses of a head coach, two assistant coaches, five lifeguards, and other staff required at the new complex.

A Chartered Accountant and master swimmer from the coastal region said the district administration can look at the Basavanagudi Aquatic centre in Benglauru, which is run of out of CSR funds of a private firm. This aquatic centre is among five accredited centres for Khelo India where swimmers selected by Sports Authority of India get trained.

The Khelo India Centre of Excellence for Karnataka is located in Vidyanagar in Bengaluru where DYES periodically selects swimmers who undergo residential training, the master swimmer said.