International-level cricket stadium proposed in Konaje: DC

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra speaking at the Brand Mangaluru Harmony cricket tournament in Mangaluru on Sunday.

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has proposed to the government for constructing an international-level cricket stadium at Konaje near here, for which there was long-pending demand, said Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the Brand Mangaluru Souharda cricket tournament here on Sunday, Dr. Rajendra said a proposal has been sent to the State government to construct the stadium on 22 acres of plain government land. The place is about 100 metres away from the arch of Mangalore University.

Dr. Rajendra said the Karnataka State Cricket Association representatives have seen the proposed place. The proposal by the district administration has been placed before the Regional Commissioner. On his approval, it will be placed before the government for the grant of land.

The Deputy Commissioner said the KSCA will be asked to make investment for construction of the stadium within one year of the grant of land in Konaje.

The district administration had earlier earmarked government land in Bondel for the cricket stadium. Because of lack of access roads, it was not approved and the land was allocated for construction of Kannada Bhavan.

The district administration dropped having the stadium in Puttur as KSCA was not in favour of a stadium outside Mangaluru and there was no scope for having two stadiums in a district, he said.

Earlier, inaugurating the tournament, Dr. Rajendra said the district administration is taking steps to harness the tourism potential of beaches in Mangaluru.

While stating about interest in investors for development of Panambur beach, Dr. Rajendra said more adventure sports activities will come up at the beach. More food stalls, parking facilities and other facilities for tourists will come up.

“If the model in Panambur clicks, we will replicate the same in other beaches namely Idya and Surathkal.”

The Jungle Lodges has proposed to have their cottages and promote surfing on 29 acres of deemed forest land in Sasihiltu.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said the tourism potential of Mangaluru has to be further harnessed by overcoming the limitations.

The brand Mangaluru concept promoted by the Dakshina Kannada Working Journalists Union will help foster growth of the region.

Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya and senior journalist Manohar Prasad also spoke.