International Karate Championship in Mangaluru from September 6

Published - July 28, 2024 08:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

An international-level karate championship will he held in Mangaluru for three days from September 6, according to G. Santosh Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner.

Presiding over a preliminary meeting here on Friday in connection with organising the championship, he said that it will be held at Cordel Church grounds at Kulashekara.

The organiser of the event G.T. Rahul said that about 2,000 participants are expected to attend the Shourya International Karate Championship 2024 which will end on September 8.

International-level referees will manage the championship as per the rules of World Karate Federation.

Mr. Kumar said that the district administration will extend its cooperation to the championship.

Karnataka / karate / Mangalore / sport

