International Day of Yoga celebrated with enthusiasm in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts

Several participants guided by yoga teacher Gopalakrishna Delampady did yogasanas at the town hall in Mangaluru for 45 minutes. Y. Bharat Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA was also present

Published - June 21, 2024 08:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Yoga teacher Gopalakrishna Delampady led the yoga session organised by the district administration as part of the 10th International Day of Yoga celebration at Town Hall in Mangaluru on Friday, June 21.

Yoga teacher Gopalakrishna Delampady led the yoga session organised by the district administration as part of the 10th International Day of Yoga celebration at Town Hall in Mangaluru on Friday, June 21. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Officials of district administration, MLAs, and students of various schools and colleges at a yoga session organised by the district administration in Mangaluru on Friday.

Officials of district administration, MLAs, and students of various schools and colleges at a yoga session organised by the district administration in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Nihani V., Worldwide Book of Records’s certificate holder, providing a yoga demonstration in Mangaluru Friday.

Nihani V., Worldwide Book of Records’s certificate holder, providing a yoga demonstration in Mangaluru Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Members of NMPA performing yoga at NMPA in Mangaluru on Friday, June 21.

Members of NMPA performing yoga at NMPA in Mangaluru on Friday, June 21. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of NIT-K performing yoga at NIT-K, Surathkal, as part of the 10th International Day of Yoga celebration on Friday, June 21.

Members of NIT-K performing yoga at NIT-K, Surathkal, as part of the 10th International Day of Yoga celebration on Friday, June 21. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 10th International Day of Yoga was celebrated with dedication and enthusiasm in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Friday, June 21.

Speaking at the celebration organised by Dakshina Kannada district administration at the town hall in Mangaluru, D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South said that India has received global recognition through International Day of Yoga.

Several participants guided by yoga teacher Gopalakrishna Delampady did yogasanas at the town hall for 45 minutes. Y. Bharat Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA was also present.

Speaking on the occasion in Udupi, Kota Srinivas Poojary, Lok Sabha member elect from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, said that yoga, having about 5,000 years of history, has now spread to over 193 countries through India.

At NIT-K

Students, staff and teachers at the National Institute of Technology – Karnataka, (NIT-K) Surathkal, performed yoga under the guidance of teacher Radhesh Mohandas.

Participants practiced various yogic postures and pranayama, emphasising the holistic benefits of yoga beyond physical asanas.

The NIT-K on June 18 had organised a ‘30 Surya Namaskara in 30 Minutes’ challenge recognising the importance of sun salutations in maintaining overall well-being.

MAHE celebrates

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, celebrated the day with the theme ‘Yoga for Self and Society.’

Manipal Academy of Higher Education celebrated the International Day of Yoga under the theme ‘Yoga for Self and Society’ on Friday. The event was coordinated by the Division of Yoga, Centre for Integrative Medicine & Research (CIMR).  

Manipal Academy of Higher Education celebrated the International Day of Yoga under the theme ‘Yoga for Self and Society’ on Friday. The event was coordinated by the Division of Yoga, Centre for Integrative Medicine & Research (CIMR).   | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

About 350 persons including students, staff, faculty, and local community members did yogasanas. Participants engaged in a range of yogic practices following the UGC protocol.

Railways, NMPA

The Palakkad Division of the Southern Railway organised a grand celebration to foster awareness about the multifaceted advantages of yoga among its workforce.

Speaking at the celebration by New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA), its chairman A.V. Ramana said that incorporating yoga into daily routines from a young age can combat negative habits and foster a disciplined, healthy society. He expressed concern over the current generation’s immersion in technology and toxic habits, advocating yoga as a solution.

Speaking at the yoga day programme at Expert Pre-University College in Mangaluru, yoga teacher Mr. Delampady said that yoga helps in controlling an individual’s mind, body, and soul. It brings together physical and mental disciplines to achieve a peaceful body and mind, he said.

Students at Excellent Educational Institutions in Moodbidri performed a variety of yoga dances during the celebration. Rashmita Jain, Secretary of Excellent Educational Institutions said that the practice of yoga should not be limited to just for one day, it should be a part of life every day.

