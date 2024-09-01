International Day of Democracy: 100 km-long human chain to be formed in Udupi district on September 15

A 100 km-long human chain will be formed in Udupi district on September 15 for International Day of Democracy, said K. Vidyakumari, Deputy Commissioner of Udupi.

The human chain from Shirur village in Byandoor taluk to Hejamaday village in Kaup taluk will cover 26 gram panchayats. As many as one lakh people are expected to form the chain, she told at a preparatory meeting called in connection with forming the chain, at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Saturday, August 31.

The chain will be formed in cooperation with youth organisations, elected representatives, anganwadi workers and ASHAs and other people in general.

She said that a supervisor would be deputed for every 100 m to ensure that the human chain became a success. Tahsildars are in charge of deputing the supervisors. The preamble of the Constitution will be administered to the participants who form the chain.

The chain will be formed to spread the values of democracy.

India is the largest democracy in the world. There is a need to create awareness of the values of democracy among youth. The chain will be formed at the State level from Bidar to Chamrajnagar, she said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that online registration will be enabled for people to register their participation.

She asked the tahsildars to ensure the participation students in large number.

Cultural troupes, tableaux, music troupes, and students will participate in a stage function to be organised on the day in Udupi, she said.

The Deputy Commissioner asked officials to use social media to provide publicity to the September 15 programme.

