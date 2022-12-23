International Cultural Jamboree: Malaysian guides upbeat over maiden visit to India

December 23, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - MOODBIDRI (DAKSHINA KANNADA)

Naira Dania, a Grade 7 student from Kuala Lumpur, and Tanusya, a Grade 8 student, are excited about the multi-lingual dance they are presenting at the “Ek Bharat Shrest Bharat” activity venue of Scouts and Guides International Cultural Jamboree in Alva’s Institution, Moodbidri, on Saturday.

The two had a quick lunch along with 10 of the fellow countrymen guides at a hall near the Alva’s Hospital. Then they sat with contingent leaders Melora Edina Binti Pahamin, Jammie Yap and Norliana Alias, and Malaysia Girl Guides Association Chief Commissioner Jeyadhevi Subramaniam, to fine tune the presentation.

“It’s a 10-minute-long presentation that showcases the multi-racial culture of our country. Through this dance, we present the Malay, Chinese, Borneo cultures of our country,” said Grade 9 student Izza Alzahra.

The 71-year-old Ms. Subramaniam, who has participated in many international jamborees, told The Hindu that the idea of presenting the multiracial dance came from their talented artist contingent. “Each of them are capable of presenting dances of different cultures. They conceptualised it and are presenting it in our traditional attire,” Ms. Subramaniam said.

Contingent leader Jammie Yap said they are also exhibiting their craft, goods, clothes and dishes made using dry fruits at the same venue.

This 15-member contingent from Malaysia is among two foreign contingents participating in the International Cultural Jamboree, which is underway on campuses of Alva’s Institutions. A small group of scouts and guides from South Korea is also taking part in the event.

For majority of students in the Malaysian contingent, its their maiden visit to India. “Its academic holiday now for us. Hence we undertook this journey for the jamboree here (in Moodbidri), said Grade 9 student Izma Zaahire. Ms. Subramaniam said parents of the guides have borne the cost of journey. Ms. Pahamin said the guides have got acclimatised with the hot weather, cuisine and friendly fellow scouts and guides from different parts of India. Bharath Scouts and Guides have given a team of local volunteers for assistance of Malaysian contingent, she said.

Ms. Subramaniam said another group of 11 guides of Malaysia will take part in the National Jamboree to be held in Jodhpur of Rajasthan between January 4 and 10.

As part of two-year Asia Pacific Reach Out project with Bharath Scouts and Guides, the Malaysia Girl Guides Association will send next year a team of guides to India to study membership pattern and activities of Bharath Scouts and Guides. In exchange, a team from Bharath Scouts and Guides will visit Malaysia in 2024, she said.