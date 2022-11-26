  1. EPaper
International arrival hall at new integrated terminal building at Mangaluru International Airport

November 26, 2022 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mangaluru International Airport on November 23 opened the international arrival hall at the new integrated terminal building (NITB).

Mangaluru International Airport on November 23 opened the international arrival hall at the new integrated terminal building (NITB). | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangaluru International Airport has opened the international arrival hall at the new integrated terminal building (NITB) for passenger use.

Flight IX 814 was the first flight to dock with the aerobridge at stand 6 on November 23. Passengers used the aerobridge to reach the first floor of the hall and collected their luggage on the ground floor, a release from the airport said on November 25.

Two new aerobridges at stands 5 and 6 respectively enable passengers to enter the new arrival hall seamlessly. Adequate counters have been set up for the airport health organization and immigration officials to process passengers. Post the screening of their hand baggage and personal frisking by the Customs officials, the passengers move down to the ground floor to the baggage carrousels to collect luggage.

The entire set up of Customs has been relocated from the earlier international arrival hall area to the abutting newly set up office space for them in the new integrated terminal building. Even the duty-free outlet has been shifted to the ground floor of the new passenger facility. After collecting their baggage, passengers exit through the recently operationalized lower ground floor.

The induction of this facility is part of the modernization plan of the Mangaluru International airport, the release added.

The initial impressions received from the passengers about the arrival hall have been very encouraging. A couple that was the first to arrive at the new international arrival hall stated that the facility is impressive and should serve the stakeholders well. Even the crew of Air India Express flight IX 814 expressed their happiness at efforts taken by the airport to ensure that passenger convenience is given the utmost importance, the airport said.

