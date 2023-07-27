Intermittent rains continue in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

July 27, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

Intermittent rains continued in several parts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district on Thursday. Two houses were fully damaged in Dakshina Kannada district, while the roof of a dilapidated portion of a government school collapsed in Udupi district.

According to Dakshina Kannada District Disaster Management Authority, two houses were fully damaged and two houses were severely damaged in Mulky taluk. Four houses were severely damaged in Mangaluru taluk and a house each was partially damaged in Moodbidri and Kadaba taluks, respectively. As many as 64 electric poles, one transformer, 2.83-km-long power supply line, 100 m of major district road, and one bridge were also damaged.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, Dakshina Kannada recorded an average of 45.4 mm rainfall. Moodbidri taluk recorded 65 mm, followed by 49.9 mm in Kadaba, 46.3 mm in Belthangady, 44.4 in Sullia, 43.1 in Bantwal, 36.7 mm Puttur, and 36.4 mm in Mangaluru taluk. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert with a forecast isolated heavy rain with gusty winds for Friday.

Udupi

The Udupi district recorded 56.1 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period. Maximum of 70.4 mm was recorded in Kundapura taluk, 62.7 mm in Byndoor, 44.3 mm in Udupi, 40.3 in Brahmavar, 42.2 in Kaup, 54 mm in Karkala, and 49.1 mm in Hebri taluks. The IMD has issued yellow alert with forecast of heavy rain with gusty winds in isolated areas in Udupi district on Friday.

The roof of a dilapidated portion of Government Higher Primary School in Paduvari-Tarapathi of Byndoor taluk collapsed on Wednesday night. The dilapidated portion had a classroom and was not in use for several days. The government had recently ordered demolition of the structure.

