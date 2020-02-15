Interactive meeting on Vishnugupta Vishwa Vidyapeetha tomorrow

The managing committee of the Vishnugupta Vishwa Vidayapeetha that is proposed to be set up at Gokarna in Uttara Kannada under the auspices of Hosanagara Ramachandrapura Mutt, will organise an interactive meeting with the seer of the mutt Raghaveshwara Bharati here on Sunday.

The meeting will be held at the Town Hall at 9.30 a.m. to noon, according to Y.V. Krishnamurthy, chairman of the committee.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, he said that the meeting has been organised to create awareness on the concept of the proposed vidyapeetha which will be a “resurrection of the Takshashila Vidyapeetha”.

Vinaya Hegde, Chancellor of Nitte Deemed to be University, will preside over the interactive meeting.

More than 1,000 dignitaries from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu districts and also Kasaragod district in Kerala, including businessmen, academics, lawyers, doctors, leaders of various social groups, religious leaders and traders, will participate in the event, he said.

Diploma course

The Vishnugupta Vishwa Vidayapeetha has been registered under the Karnataka Private Universities Act, he said and added that initially, it will offer a two-year diploma in Yoga Shastra and Advaita Vedanta to those who have passed Class 10.

It will also offer crash courses to those interested in various branches of the ancient education system, he said.

The vidyapeetha, which will be opened on April 26, will have 100 students and 20 faculty members initially, Mr. Krishnamurthy said.

A series of interactive programmes has been started to create awareness on the importance of the vidyapeetha to society.

The one in Mangaluru on Sunday will be the second.