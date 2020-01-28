Inter-university ball badminton meet

Mangalore University and Alva’s College, Moodbidri, will hold the All-India Inter-University Ball Badminton Tournament for men at Alva’s Vidyagiri Campus in Moodbidri near here from January 29 to February 2. As many as 88 teams from different universities are expected to participate.
The competition for the Charminar Cup will be in knockout mode, with the semifinals in league mode. The championship will be held at an indoor stadium. The indoor court was built to give a new touch to the domestic and rural sport of ball badminton. The tournament will be inaugurated by Eklavya Awardee M.S. Puttaraju with Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya presiding over the programme on December 29.
Umanath A. Kotian, MLA, former Minister K. Abhayachandra Jain and others will be present.
