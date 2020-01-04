Inter-university athletics meet: record broken in 20-km walk

K.T. Juned and Naveen from Mangalore University came first and second in the 20-km walk (men) on the second day of the All-India Inter-University Athletics Meet at Moodbidri here on Friday.

Mr. Juned, a first BA student with Alva’s College, Moodbidri, also set a meet record by completing the race in 1:26:39:78. The previous record was held by B.K. Kumar and P.T. Ravishankar Shukla from Raipur University (1:29:08:00) in 2013, said a release.

The timings of Mr. Naveen (1:26:53:56) and the third-placed Rahul (1:28:12:30) from University of Delhi also bettered the previous meet records. At the end of the second day, athletes from Mangalore University came first in four events, second in three, and third in two events, besides setting one meet record.

The other results are: 400m hurdles (Men): Dhawal Utekar (Sardar Patel University) 51.300, D. Amarnath (Rani Channamma University) 51.871, Abhay Narayan Yadav (Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University) 51.950; 400m hurdles (Women): Preeti (V.B.S.P.U, Jaunpur) 59.910, Priya R.V. Viswa ( SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai) 59.987, Nanhi (Maharshi Dayanand University) 1:00.319; Discus throw (Women): M. Karunya (University of Madras) 48.03m, Bhavana Yadav (University of Delhi) 46.57m, Nidhi Rani (Mangalore University) 45.89; 100m (Men): Naresh Kumar K. (Acharya Nagarjuna University) 10.570, G. Kathiravan (Bharathidasan University) 10.612, Nath Omkar (Mahatma Gandhi University) 10.653; 100m (Women): Jyothi Y. (Acharya Nagarjuna University) 11.642, S. Dhanalakshmi (Mangalore University) 11.683, Kaur Amrit (Punjabi University) 11.873; 800m (Men): Amandeep – (Maharshi Dayanand University) 1:54.10, Gaurav Sharma (Jiwaji University) 1:54.37, Mujamila (Mangalore University) 1:54.42; 800m (Women): Sunila Kumari (Mangalore University) 2:07.97, Ladkat Yamuna (Savitribai Phule University) 2:08.25, Aleesha P.R. (Mahatma Gandhi University) 2:08.50; Long Jump (Women): A. Sherin (University of Madras) 6.32m (meet tecord) (Last meet record by Mayookha Johny (University of Kannur) 6.28m in 2008), Aishwarya B. (Mangalore University) 6.25m, Maneesha Merel (Sambhalpur University) 6.20m; Hammer Throw (Men): Pradeep Kumar (Mangalore University) 64.19m, Damneet Singh (Punjabi University) 62.15m, Ravi (Maharshi Dayanand University) 61.33m