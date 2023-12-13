ADVERTISEMENT

Inter-State illicit liquor racket unearthed

December 13, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Excise Department officials unearthed an inter-State illicit liquor racket close to the Karnataka-Kerala border near Talapady on Tuesday night.

According to officials, a raid was conducted on a house in Santhya, Kinnya village near Talapady, by the department personnel. About 2,240 litres of spirit and 222 litres of illicit branded brandy were seized.

The main accused, Nityananda Bhandary, fled the scene during the raid, the release said, adding the illicit liquor was meant to be transported to Kerala.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru Excise Joint Commissioner T. Nagarajappa led the raid, participated by Deputy Commissioner Excise T.M. Srinivas, Deputy Superintendent Syed Tafjijulla, and Inspector H.N. Kamala.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US