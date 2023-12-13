GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Inter-State illicit liquor racket unearthed

December 13, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Excise Department officials unearthed an inter-State illicit liquor racket close to the Karnataka-Kerala border near Talapady on Tuesday night.

According to officials, a raid was conducted on a house in Santhya, Kinnya village near Talapady, by the department personnel. About 2,240 litres of spirit and 222 litres of illicit branded brandy were seized.

The main accused, Nityananda Bhandary, fled the scene during the raid, the release said, adding the illicit liquor was meant to be transported to Kerala.

Mangaluru Excise Joint Commissioner T. Nagarajappa led the raid, participated by Deputy Commissioner Excise T.M. Srinivas, Deputy Superintendent Syed Tafjijulla, and Inspector H.N. Kamala.

