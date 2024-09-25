ADVERTISEMENT

Inter-gang rivalry murder: Four of nine accused acquitted

Published - September 25, 2024 09:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

First Additional District and Sessions Judge, Mangaluru, H.S. Mallikarjuna Swamy acquitted four of the nine accused booked in connection with an inter-gang rivalry murder of 45-year-old Khaliya Rafiq in front of a petrol bunk at Kotekar in Mangaluru on February 15, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge acquitted first two accused persons Noorali and Jiya alias Isubu Shiyad and also Rasheed T.S. and Mujib alias Kallatra Najeeb, who are accused No. 5 and 6.

As the remaining five accused are absconding, the court split the case and tried only four accused persons. According to the chargsheet, Noorali was seeking revenge against Rafiq, a resident of Uppala in Kasaragod district of Kerala State, who was accused in many criminal cases, and others, for the murder of his brother Muthalif.

On February 15, 2017, Rasheed T.S. and accused Haris used a tipper lorry to hit the car in which Rafiq was returning to Mangaluru along with complainant Mohammed Zahid, Firoz, and accused Mujib. Soon after accused Noorali, Jiya, Hussainabba, and Kalandar came in another car. The accused persons fired and hacked Rafiq to death. Complainant Zahid was also assaulted, the chargesheet stated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US