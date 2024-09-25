Inter-gang rivalry murder: Four of nine accused acquitted

First Additional District and Sessions Judge, Mangaluru, H.S. Mallikarjuna Swamy acquitted four of the nine accused booked in connection with an inter-gang rivalry murder of 45-year-old Khaliya Rafiq in front of a petrol bunk at Kotekar in Mangaluru on February 15, 2017.

The judge acquitted first two accused persons Noorali and Jiya alias Isubu Shiyad and also Rasheed T.S. and Mujib alias Kallatra Najeeb, who are accused No. 5 and 6.

As the remaining five accused are absconding, the court split the case and tried only four accused persons. According to the chargsheet, Noorali was seeking revenge against Rafiq, a resident of Uppala in Kasaragod district of Kerala State, who was accused in many criminal cases, and others, for the murder of his brother Muthalif.

On February 15, 2017, Rasheed T.S. and accused Haris used a tipper lorry to hit the car in which Rafiq was returning to Mangaluru along with complainant Mohammed Zahid, Firoz, and accused Mujib. Soon after accused Noorali, Jiya, Hussainabba, and Kalandar came in another car. The accused persons fired and hacked Rafiq to death. Complainant Zahid was also assaulted, the chargesheet stated.