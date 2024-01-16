ADVERTISEMENT

Inter-faith couple not assaulted: Police

January 16, 2024 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Dakshina Kannada district police have denied reports on social media that an inter-faith couple was assaulted in Dharmasthala.

In a press note, the police said a group of autorickshaw drivers saw an inter-faith couple moving in Dharmasthala on Tuesday. In order to prevent any untoward incident, the autorickshaw drivers promptly reported it to the police.

The police rushed to the spot and secured the couple. On inquiry, the two were found to be majors. After confirming that there was no attack on the couple, the two were sent in bus to their places, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that tough action is being taken against those involved in moral policing, the police asked people not to circulate false messages.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US