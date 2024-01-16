Inter-faith couple not assaulted: Police

January 16, 2024 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Dakshina Kannada district police have denied reports on social media that an inter-faith couple was assaulted in Dharmasthala.

In a press note, the police said a group of autorickshaw drivers saw an inter-faith couple moving in Dharmasthala on Tuesday. In order to prevent any untoward incident, the autorickshaw drivers promptly reported it to the police.

The police rushed to the spot and secured the couple. On inquiry, the two were found to be majors. After confirming that there was no attack on the couple, the two were sent in bus to their places, the police said.

Stating that tough action is being taken against those involved in moral policing, the police asked people not to circulate false messages.