Mangaluru

Inter-district private bus services in DK, Udupi to resume from June 1

Of the about 2,000 service buses (inter-district buses and long-route buses within the district) of private operators in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, 25% will resume services from June 1, according to Rajavarma Ballal, president of Canara Bus Operators’ Association. There will be a hike in travel fares.

Addressing press persons in Udupi on Saturday after a meeting of private bus operators of the two districts, Mr. Ballal said the operators had suspended services since the lockdown began.

Referring to private city buses, he said 135 of 320 city buses in Mangaluru and 22 of 85 city buses in Udupi would be on the road from Monday. They will operate every 15 to 20 minutes. All the buses will operate between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., as per the government order, Mr. Ballal said.

The general secretary of the association, Suresh Nayak Kuyilady, said travel fares have been hiked by 15% after talks with the government.

The fare between Manipal and Mangaluru will be ₹85, up from ₹68, while the fare for travel between Udupi and Mangaluru will be ₹80, up from ₹67. The far for the journey from Kundapura to Udupi will be ₹55, up from ₹45.

The fares applicable after the hike in other prominent routes are ₹65 for Karkala-Padubidri-Mangaluru, ₹120 for Kundapura-Udupi-Mangaluru, ₹62 for Karkala-Moodbidri-Mangaluru, ₹45 for Udupi-Hiriyadkka-Karkala.

Dilraj Alva, president of Dakshina Kannada Bus Operators’ Association, was also present.

Meanwhile, in a statement, J.R. Lobo, former MLA, Mangaluru South, said the government and bus owners should provide health kits and insurance to drivers and conductors before resuming bus services.

