Mangaluru

Inter-district competitions for school children on July 15

Sharada Vidyalaya, Kodialbail, to conduct Dakshina Kannada and Udupi inter-district competitions for school children on July 15, as part of Sharada Mahotsava.

The competitions will be held in four categories – UKG, Class I to Class 4, Class 5 to Class 7 and Class 8 to Class 10.

The competitions include story telling, drawing, rangoli, Carnatic classical, Bharatanatyam, Nritya Bhajane, Shankanada and Geetha Kantapatha. Log on to www.sharadavidyalaya.in for details. Call Ph: 2492628, a release said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 3, 2022 11:53:19 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/inter-district-competitions-for-school-children-on-july-15/article65595477.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY