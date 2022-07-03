Inter-district competitions for school children on July 15

Special Correspondent July 03, 2022 23:50 IST

Sharada Vidyalaya, Kodialbail, to conduct Dakshina Kannada and Udupi inter-district competitions for school children on July 15, as part of Sharada Mahotsava.

The competitions will be held in four categories – UKG, Class I to Class 4, Class 5 to Class 7 and Class 8 to Class 10.

The competitions include story telling, drawing, rangoli, Carnatic classical, Bharatanatyam, Nritya Bhajane, Shankanada and Geetha Kantapatha. Log on to www.sharadavidyalaya.in for details. Call Ph: 2492628, a release said.