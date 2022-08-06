Mangaluru

Inter-collegiate cultural competitions of Mangalore University from August 10

Special Correspondent MANGALURU August 06, 2022 00:20 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 00:20 IST

The Directorate of Student Welfare, Mangalore University, will conduct inter-collegiate cultural competitions for the students of the university from August 10 to 25.

The competitions will be held under five categories — literary events, fine arts, music, dance, and theatre — at Kalavara Varadaraja M. Shetty Government First Grade College, Koteshwara in Udupi district; Bhuvanendra College, Karkala; Govinda Dasa College, Surathkal; Ramakrishna College, Mangaluru, and Alva’s College, Moodbidri, a release from the university said.

Kishori Nayak K., Director, Student Welfare, has requested all the colleges from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kodagu districts to encourage students to participate in the events. Students who secure first/second place in the events will be qualified to represent the university in the coming South Zone and National Youth Festivals, it said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Mangalore
universities and colleges
Read more...