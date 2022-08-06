Inter-collegiate cultural competitions of Mangalore University from August 10

August 06, 2022 00:20 IST

The Directorate of Student Welfare, Mangalore University, will conduct inter-collegiate cultural competitions for the students of the university from August 10 to 25.

The competitions will be held under five categories — literary events, fine arts, music, dance, and theatre — at Kalavara Varadaraja M. Shetty Government First Grade College, Koteshwara in Udupi district; Bhuvanendra College, Karkala; Govinda Dasa College, Surathkal; Ramakrishna College, Mangaluru, and Alva’s College, Moodbidri, a release from the university said.

Kishori Nayak K., Director, Student Welfare, has requested all the colleges from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kodagu districts to encourage students to participate in the events. Students who secure first/second place in the events will be qualified to represent the university in the coming South Zone and National Youth Festivals, it said.

Advertisement

Advertisement