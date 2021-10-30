Integrated coastal fishing village proposed at Sasihitlu: Hegde

Mangaluru

30 October 2021 18:34 IST

‘These villages are being developed as part of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana’

The Coastal Development Authority has proposed to develop an integrated coastal fishing village at Sasihitlu village of Mangaluru taluk, near Mulky, said Chairman Mattar Ratnakar Hegde here on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Hegde said integrated coastal fishing villages are being developed as part of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. Apart from improving facilities at the fish-landing point, these villages will have other facilities, including areas for drying fish, processing, preservation, and selling it.

Mr. Hegde said the Dakshina Kannada district administration has earmarked area around the jetty in Sasihitlu for the purpose. An amount of ₹7.5 crore has been earmarked for the project. While the State Government will spend ₹3 crore, the remaining will be spent by the Union Government, he said.

Following a meeting with fishermen and other representatives in Udupi recently, Mr. Hegde said Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Information and Publicity L. Murugan agreed to develop coastal fishing villages in Malpe of Udupi district and Honnavar of Uttara Kannada district.

Of the ₹9 crore funds released by the State Government this year, Mr. Hegde said the authority has taken up 194 works of which 78 are spillover works of the earlier years. It includes 92 works related to laying roads, 35 works of constructing wide footbridges, and 11 related to the construction of new fish markets.

The authority is looking at the feasibility of having a solar powered fish drying facility in Malpe. It is also considering initiating the process for obtaining geo-tag for the paddy variety grown in coastal Karnataka region ,which is available as “Kuchalakki” rice (boiled rice).