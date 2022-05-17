INTACH urged to restore Natyashala at Puttur Balavana

We will make use of local resources and expertise for restoration of the facility: Sunil Kumar

Minister for Energy and Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar during his visit to the 3.5-acre plot in Bondel in Mangaluru where the State Government has proposed to take up the construction of Zilla Ranga Mandir. Also seen is Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We will make use of local resources and expertise for restoration of the facility: Sunil Kumar

Minister for Energy and Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar has urged INTACH Mangaluru Chapter to take up restoration work of the Natyashala at Balavana in Puttur where writer Shivaram Karanth conducted Yakshagana classes and also for other art forms.

During his visit to Balavana, the home of Shivaram Karanth on Tuesday, the Minister asked INTACH to submit an estimate for the restoration of the Natyashala. “We will make use of local resources and expertise for restoration of the Natyashala,” Mr. Kumar, who is also in-charge of Dakshina Kannada district, told The Hindu.

The Minister asked Puttur Assistant Commissioner Girish Nandan to submit a proposal for the creation of a facility for audio visual presentation of works of Shivaram Karanth at the Balavana. He also directed officials to organise more literary and other creative activities at the Balavana.

In view of the desire expressed by Shivaram Karanth’s family members and other admirers of Karanth, the State Government took up the restoration work of the old house and the reading room of Karanth. INTACH Bengaluru Chapter was entrusted with the task. While the restoration of the house was completed in 2017, the reading room was restored in October 2021. The restoration of the Natyashala is now being taken up.

Ranga Mandir

The Minister later visited the 3.5-acre plot in Bondel in the city where the State Government has proposed to take up construction of the District Ranga Mandir, which has been pending for several years.

He said that the Ranga Mandir will be constructed at a cost of ₹12 crore. The State Government has already released ₹8.5 crore. Mr. Kumar asked Mangaluru Smart City Limited to take up the work. He said that space will be allotted for the office of the District Kannada Sahitya Parishad in the Ranga Mandir.

Ruling out sanction of additional funds for the Ranga Mandir, the Minister said that additional funds can be generated locally.