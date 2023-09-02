INTACH to organise Hindustani vocal concert on September 3

September 02, 2023 07:22 am | Updated 07:22 am IST - MANGALURU

INTACH, Mangaluru chapter, will organise a Hindustani vocal concert titled ‘A morning with Pandit Ravikiran Manipal” under its Baithak@Kodialguthu series on Sunday at 9.30 am at Kodial Guthu Centre for Art and Culture, Ballal Bagh, in Mangaluru city. The programme is supported by Art Kanara Trust, Chiranthana Charitable Trust, Surathkal, and the Department of Kannada and Culture, Government of Karnataka.

MIT wins cluster 3 finals of Tata Crucible Campus Quiz

Nikunj Sharma from Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) emerged victorious in the cluster 3 finals of the Tata Crucible Campus Quiz 2023 competition held recently. Representing the Karnataka region, the cluster 3 finals witnessed power-packed performances from all participants. The winner earned a cash prize of ₹35,000 and secured a spot in the zonal finals. B. Spoorti from PES University (PESU), Bengaluru, was declared the runner-up, winning a cash prize of ₹18,000, a release said. The top two scorers from the four zonal finals will advance to the national finals. The national finals will feature eight finalists vying for the title of national champion to get a grand prize of ₹2.5 lakh and the coveted Tata Crucible Trophy.