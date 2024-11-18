INTACH to observe World Heritage Week from today

The Mangaluru Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) will observe World Heritage Week with a series of events from Tuesday to November 25 at the Kodialguthu Centre for Arts and Culture, Kodial Guthu West, Mangaluru.

The programme will commence with a Harikatha session on ‘Vàli-Sugreevara Kalaga’, presented by Haridasa Sheni Murali on Tuesday, at 5.30 p.m. The Haridasa will be accompanied by Sripathi Bhat Belleri on the harmonium and Kaushik Manjanadi on the tabla. It is supported by Kudla Arts.

Throughout the week, daily talks at 5.30 p.m. will delve into various aspects of art, culture, and heritage. On Wednesday, K. Chinnappa Gowda, former Vice Chancellor of Karnataka Folklore University, will speak on ‘The Role of Indigenous Knowledge in the Making of Oral Epics’.

On Friday, Janardhan Rao Havanje, an artist and researcher, will speak on ‘Kaavi Art Legacy: Art, Identity and Heritage’.

Narendra Rai Derla, a retired professor, will speak on ‘Ondu Bogase Hasiru’ on Saturday.

On Sunday, Mamata Rai, founder of Kadike Trust, will discuss the ‘Revival of Traditional Weave: Udupi Saree’.

A special highlight of the week will be the commemoration of U. Srinivas Mallya’s birth anniversary with ‘Exhibition on The Mallya Residence’ presented by the INTACH Mangaluru Chapter. This exhibition will open on November 21 and continue till November 24, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The World Heritage Week will conclude with an ‘Exhibition on Kattes in Mangaluru’ by INTACH Mangaluru Chapter. This will open on November 25 and continue till November 30, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., a release stated.