INTACH poster competition for school students in Mangaluru on Saturday

February 21, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) is organising an all-India poster competition titled ‘My Monument Search’ for students in classes VII-IX. The competition aims to promote appreciation, exploration, and cultural education among children.

The Mangaluru Chapter of INTACH and Canara High School, Urwa, are the local hosts for this competition, scheduled to take place at Mizaar Govinda Pai Memorial Hall at the school on February 24 at 2 p.m.

Students from all schools in Mangaluru and surrounding regions can participate. Spot registrations will be accepted. Each school may send a maximum of 10 students, accompanied by one or two teachers.

The poster should depict one lesser-known heritage building of the region, such as a fort, a palace, a place of worship, an old pond, katte, civic building, educational institution or places associated with famous personalities.

The poster should be made on A3-sized paper and feature a suitable slogan. It should be accompanied by a write-up of approximately 200 words on A4-sized paper, describing the selected heritage building’s history, myths, stories, architecture, present condition, and three steps for its protection and promotion. The write-up and slogan can be in English, Hindi, or any major regional language.

Participants must create the poster and write-up at the venue. The programme will last approximately three hours, with 90 minutes allocated for drawing and 30 minutes for writing. Entries will be treated as individual entries; group entries.

The organisers will provide the paper for writing and drawing at the venue. Certificates will be given to all participants, and prizes and trophies will be awarded to 100 regional winners and 10 national winners. Additionally, the 10 national winners will get to undertake a sponsored educational trip, according to Subhas Chandra Basu, convener of the INTACH Mangaluru chapter, a release said.

Call 8762368048 for details, E-mail:intachmangaluru@gmail.com.

