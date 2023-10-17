HamberMenu
INTACH organises third edition of ‘Exploring Namma Mangaluru’

The event involves sketching of various notable monuments in the city by artist Wilson Souza

October 17, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The sketching journey of the third edition of 'Exploring Namma Mangaluru,' began at the Old DC office and proceeded to iconic landmarks, including the Kutchi Memon Mosque, St. Paul Church, and Rosario Cathedral recently.

The sketching journey of the third edition of ‘Exploring Namma Mangaluru,’ began at the Old DC office and proceeded to iconic landmarks, including the Kutchi Memon Mosque, St. Paul Church, and Rosario Cathedral recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mangaluru Chapter of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) organised the third edition of “Exploring Namma Mangaluru,” a series for sketching the heritage sites of Mangaluru on October 14 and 15.

It involved the sketching of various notable monuments in the city by artist Wilson Souza.

The sketching journey began at the Old DC office and proceeded to iconic landmarks, including the Kutchi Memon Mosque, St. Paul Church, and Rosario Cathedral recently.

It continued on Sunday, October 15, from Ramakrishna Mutt to the Light House, St. Aloysius Chapel, and the CSI Shanthi Cathedral in Balmatta. Along with Mr. Souza, Syed Asif Ali, an artist and professor at Mahalasa College of Visual Art, also sketched specific sites.

Mangaluru INTACH convener Subash Chandra Basu informed that this is a part of the Mangalore Art and Archival Project by INTACH and Art Kanara Trust aimed at documenting the important natural locations and built heritage of Mangaluru.  

Mangaluru INTACH convener Subash Chandra Basu informed that this is a part of the Mangalore Art and Archival Project by INTACH and Art Kanara Trust aimed at documenting the important natural locations and built heritage of Mangaluru.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

William Pais, Director, Gallerie Orchid, and author of ‘The Land Called South Kanara,’ and ‘Echoes of the Corridors’, was the chief guest during the commencement of the event at the premises of the Old DC Office, Fort Road on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Pais emphasised the valuable heritage left by the ancestors. “INTACH and Art Kanara Trust have rendered silent efforts in preserving and promoting both the tangible and intangible heritage of our region. The remarkable sketches of our heritage sites by Mr. Souza will serve as enduring documentation,” he said.

Mangaluru INTACH convener Subash Chandra Basu informed that this is a part of the Mangalore Art and Archival Project by INTACH and Art Kanara Trust aimed at documenting the important natural locations and built heritage of Mangaluru.

Two sketching sessions were conducted earlier with artists Syed Asif Ali and Jeevan Salian. The series will conclude with an exhibition of the sketches and photographs at the Kodial Guthu Centre for Art and Culture. A monograph dedicated to the citizens of Mangaluru will also be released.

Two sketching sessions were conducted earlier with artists Syed Asif Ali and Jeevan Salian. The series will conclude with an exhibition of the sketches and photographs at the Kodial Guthu Centre for Art and Culture. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Two sketching sessions were conducted earlier with artists Syed Asif Ali and Jeevan Salian. The series will conclude with an exhibition of the sketches and photographs at the Kodial Guthu Centre for Art and Culture. A monograph dedicated to the citizens of Mangaluru will also be released.

Various artists and INTACH members, including Nemiraj Shetty, Rajendra Kedige, Santhosh Andrade, Harish Kodialbail, and students from Mahalasa College of Visual Arts, participated.

