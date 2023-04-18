ADVERTISEMENT

Intach organises heritage walk to mark World Heritage Day

April 18, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangaluru Chapter of Indian National Trust for Art & Cultural Heritage organised a Heritage Walk through the Old Port area of Mangaluru to celebrate World Heritage Day on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangaluru Chapter of Indian National Trust for Art & Cultural Heritage (INTACH) organised a Heritage Walk through the Old Port area of Mangaluru to celebrate World Heritage Day on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Mangaluru Chapter of Indian National Trust for Art & Cultural Heritage (INTACH) organised a Heritage Walk through the Old Port area of Mangaluru to celebrate World Heritage Day on Tuesday. The participants included artists, architects, bank officials and students.

The walk began from the Old Port on the Phalguni (Gurupura) bank at 7.10 a.m. Subhas Chandra Basu, convener of the Intach Mangaluru Chapter, introduced the importance of the heritage walk at Bunder.

The walk began from the Old Port on the Phalguni (Gurupura) bank at 7.10 a.m.  in Mangaluru on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

He said World Heritage Day has been observed since 1983. Conservation architect Caroline D’Souza narrated the historic evolution of the port from its early reference during the Roman period to the later British colonial phase.

The first stop of the walk was at ‘Custom House.’ Ram Avtar Meena, Superintendent of Customs, welcomed the visitors to the 140-year-old building, which underwent restoration in 2019.

The Heritage Walk under way in Mangaluru on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Then the walk proceeded through the business area of traders and their storage buildings (godowns). Two historic mosques, the Kutchi Memon Masjid and the Zeenath Baksh Juma Masjid, with splendid architecture and exquisite woodwork, were visited. The walk concluded at Jain Basadi, serving the local merchant class, at around 9.15 a.m.

