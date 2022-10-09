INTACH Mangaluru to take up restoration of Natyashala in Balavana

ADVERTISEMENT

Natyashala, the last of the three buildings built by Jnanpith awardee Shivaram Karanth in Balavana in Puttur in Dakshina Kannada, will be restored by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Mangaluru chapter.

The restoration of Natyashala has been taken up jointly by the Dakshina Kannada district administration and the Kannada and Culture department at a cost of ₹38 lakh.

The laying of the foundation stone for this work will be among the events to be held at Balavana as part of Shivaram Karanth’s 121st birth centenary celebrations on Monday.

Puttur Assistant Commissioner Girish Nandan, who is also member-secretary of Balavana Development Committee, said INTACH, Mangaluru, which has expertise in restoring old buildings, came forward to restore Natyashala, where Shivaram Karanth had training sessions on Yakshanga and other art forms. “Few days ago the proposal was approved by Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra,” he said.

The INTACH, Bengaluru chapter, first restored the old house of Mr. Karanth in 2017. It then restored the adjoining reading room of the author in October 2021. Minister for Kannada and Culture and Energy V. Sunil Kumar had urged the Mangaluru chapter of INTACH to take up restoration of Natyashala.

Among the other programmes being held as part of the birth centenary, include presentation of Balavana award to K.V. Akshara, a theatre director and head of Ninasam theatre group, Heggodu. It will be presented by Mr. Kumar. Fisheries Minister S. Angara and Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor will participate in the event.

There will be a seminar around noon on ‘Karantaru and Rangabhoomi’ and a Bharatanatyam recital by students of Vishwa Kalaniketana from Puttur at 9.30 a.m. An hour-long Yakshagana ‘Panchajanya’, will be staged by different Yakshangana artists at 2 p.m.

In the birth centenary celebrations in Mangaluru, the Kalkura foundation will present Karanth award to K.V. Rao, director of Pilikula Regional Science Centre. There will be a talk on Shivaram Karanth by writer and former Vice-Chancellor of Hampi University B.A. Vivek Rai at Pattumudi Souda in Kodiyalguttu at 10 a.m..+