INTACH inaugurates ‘The Mallya Residence’, photo exhibition on late Ullal Srinivas Mallya’s ancestral house

The Mangaluru Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) inaugurated a photo exhibition titled “The Mallya Residence” on Thursday (November 21, 2024) at the Kodial Guthu Centre for Art and Culture.

It is being organised to mark the 122nd birth anniversary of Ullal Srinivas Mallya, a freedom fighter and the first Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada, and is part of INTACH’s World Heritage Week celebrations.

The exhibition features a detailed documentation of Mallya’s ancestral house in Lower Car Street, where he spent his childhood, along with rare biographical photographs and architectural diagrams. Curated by the INTACH Mangaluru Chapter, the display provides insights into his life. The exhibition will remain open to the public till November 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

After INTACH Mangaluru Convener Subhas Chandra Basu’s introductory address, team member Sharvani Bhat detailed the meticulous documentation process. Surathkal Govinda Dasa College Principal P. Krishnamoorthy highlighted the late Mallya’s pivotal role in shaping modern Mangaluru through initiatives like the airport, New Mangalore Port, national highways and the National Institute of Technology. “Mallya’s legacy is honored by no fewer than four statues across the city, signifying his enduring impact,” he said.

Kasturi Balakrishna Pai shared a poignant personal memory as a pallbearer at Mallya’s funeral. He recalled his interactions with Mallya and the deep sense of loss that prevailed in the city after his untimely passing. Similarly, filmmaker and musician Madhusudhan Kumar recounted how, during his college days, he often saw Mallya passing by in his car and shared his father’s admiration for the latter’s vision and dedication.

A book titled Srinivas Mallya’s Residence, documenting the heritage site, was unveiled jointly by Mallya’s grandson Narahari Mallya (the current occupant of the residence) and Mr. Krishnamoorthy. Mr. Narahari Mallya expressed his family’s gratitude to INTACH for preserving their ancestral legacy.