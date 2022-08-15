INTACH, Art Kanara Trust to hold photo story contest

Dr. Mohan, also a science enthusiast, blogger, trekker, nature lover and wildlife conservationist, passed away on January 11 this year

The Mangaluru Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) and Art Kanara Trust have organised “Under 30 Photo Story Contest” in the name of Late Krishna Mohan, a surgeon and an eminent photographer from Moodbidri.

Any photographer, photojournalist or writer aged between 16 and 30 from across the world may participate in the contest, revolving around the theme, “Metaphors of Physical and Emotional Spaces”, focusing on people, places, nature and wildlife, history, sports, food and culture of Coastal Karnataka, including Kasaragod in Kerala and the Malnad region.

Original photo essays have to be submitted before September 20, said a release. Shortlisted contestants will be invited for online interaction with the jury. They will be required to submit high-resolution images. Prizes will be announced in December this year.

Winners will be given awards in the name of Dr. Mohan (popularly known as Krishi), who mentored hundreds of students and photographers. Dr. Mohan, also a science enthusiast, blogger, trekker, nature lover and wildlife conservationist, passed away on January 11 this year.

The top four winners will get certificates with cash prizes of ₹20,000, ₹15,000, ₹10,000 and ₹5,000, respectively. Merit certificates will be given to shortlisted authors and co-authors. An exhibition of the prize-winning photo series will be held in the city.

Entries may be submitted individually or in collaboration between two authors, one as a photographer and the other as a writer. The stories can be in English, Kannada or Tulu, between 600 and 1,500 words, using not less than 10 and not more than 15 photographs. Photographs can be shot on a DSLR or a smartphone.

For details, contact Nemiraj Shetty on Ph: 9986366355 or Rajendra Kedige on Ph: 9480014812 or email artkanaratrust@gmail.com.