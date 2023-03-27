INTACH and Art Kanara Trust hold multilingual poetry session in Mangaluru

March 27, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) and Art Kanara Trust organised “Kare Barita Kabitelu,” a multilingual poetry session to coincide with World Poetry Day (March 21), on Saturday, March 25 here.

The poetry session began with the recitation of a few ghazals in Tulu and Kannada by Muhammad Baddoor while Deevith S.K. Peradi, Mahesh Nayak and Raghu Idkidu read poems in Kannada. Jayalakshmi R. Shetty and Lathish Paldane read out Tulu poems. Rajendra Kedige recited in both Kannada and Tulu. Praveen Ammembala recited poems in Tamil. Sarah Varghese read a small poetic story in English.

Nemiraj Shetty presented some micro stories in English. Students of the Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences, MAHE, Manipal, made an impromptu recitation of poems. The programme concluded with an interactive session with the dignitaries. Saigeetha Hegde, Head of the Department of Humanities at Nitte Deemed University, coordinated the event. She also recited poems in Kannada and Tulu.

The event was organised to give expression to the poetic voices of the coastal region and encourage literary pursuits among the younger generation. It was held in the presence of Varadesh Hiregange, Director of the Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences, Manipal; Nagesh Kallur, Publisher, Akrithi Ashaya Publications, Mangaluru; and Jyothi Chelairu, President, Karavali Lekhakiyara Vachakiyara Sangha, Mangaluru.

INTACH Mangaluru convener Subhas Chandra Basu gave an introductory note. Ms. Chelairu remembered Savitribai Phule, Akka Mahadevi, Poet Rumi and said that the maturity of experience improves the quality of poetry.

Mr. Nagesh analysed poetry. “When we heat lime, it becomes colourful. Similarly, life experiences fill us with richness,” he said, adding that the current circumstances are empowering for poetry to flourish. Mr. Hiregange observed that the poems written by romantic poet Wordsworth are a spontaneous outpouring of powerful emotions.