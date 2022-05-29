Institutions barring Hijab may shut down in the coming days: SDPI Secretary

Hijab is an important part Muslims’ attire and the community is ready to make all sacrifices to uphold its dignity, said Social Democratic Party of India’s National Secretary Riyaz Farangipete here on Friday.

Speaking at the SDPI’s Bruhat Janadhikaara Samavesha held in Kannur, in the outskirts of the city, Mr. Farangipete said, “In the coming days, there are all probabilities of colleges, which have barred hijab, closing down in Dakshina Kannada and other parts of the State.”

He said that there has not been any problem with Muslim girls wearing hijab in the educational institutions. The problem started only with a section of students coming to the colleges by wearing saffron shawl. The Bajarang Dal and RSS activists, who do not sport saffron shawls, have made the students sport the shawls and create a conflict.

Taking exception to statement of Mr. Farangipete, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath said that the SDPI office bearer was instigating people to go against the order of the Karnataka High Court. “This is nothing but contempt of Court. State government has to take appropriate legal action,” he said.