Installing 4,400 LED lights has helped save energy, says airport

December 14, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangaluru International Airport has switched over to energy efficient LED lights. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mangaluru International Airport said on Wednesday that it has been saving 1,63,680 kWh of power a year, when compared to energy consumed by conventional lights, by installing 4,400 LED lights.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airport, which observed National Energy Conservation Day 2022 on Wednesday, said that the energy saving mentioned is as per comparison reference drawn from the U.S. Environment Protection Agency and other government sources.

“From the perspective of energy conserved by planting trees and the trees in turn retaining CO2 to release O2, using LED lights has resulted in equivalent of CO2 retained by 5,800 trees,” a release from the airport claimed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“If one takes energy versus per capita energy consumption of the State, converting LED at the airport has resulted in energy savings equivalent to 15 times per capita energy consumption of Karnataka. This ‘green’ act by the airport has resulted energy savings that is equivalent to average energy consumption of 36 households in India,” it claimed.

If one views this vis-à-vis energy versus passengers CO2 emission, conversion of LED has resulted in reduction of CO2 emission which is equivalent to CO2 emitted by 560 passengers having round trips from Mangaluru to Delhi. Conversion of LED has also resulted in reduction of CO2 emission which is equivalent to CO2 emitted by three flights having round trip from Mangaluru to Delhi at an aerial distance of 3496 km, the airport said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US