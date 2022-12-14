Installing 4,400 LED lights has helped save energy, says airport

December 14, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru International Airport said on Wednesday that it has been saving 1,63,680 kWh of power a year, when compared to energy consumed by conventional lights, by installing 4,400 LED lights.

The airport, which observed National Energy Conservation Day 2022 on Wednesday, said that the energy saving mentioned is as per comparison reference drawn from the U.S. Environment Protection Agency and other government sources.

“From the perspective of energy conserved by planting trees and the trees in turn retaining CO2 to release O2, using LED lights has resulted in equivalent of CO2 retained by 5,800 trees,” a release from the airport claimed.

“If one takes energy versus per capita energy consumption of the State, converting LED at the airport has resulted in energy savings equivalent to 15 times per capita energy consumption of Karnataka. This ‘green’ act by the airport has resulted energy savings that is equivalent to average energy consumption of 36 households in India,” it claimed.

If one views this vis-à-vis energy versus passengers CO2 emission, conversion of LED has resulted in reduction of CO2 emission which is equivalent to CO2 emitted by 560 passengers having round trips from Mangaluru to Delhi. Conversion of LED has also resulted in reduction of CO2 emission which is equivalent to CO2 emitted by three flights having round trip from Mangaluru to Delhi at an aerial distance of 3496 km, the airport said.